Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 1,702 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $99,805.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at $516,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

