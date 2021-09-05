JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.33 ($46.27).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

