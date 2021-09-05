JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.79.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

