Kadena (KDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.48 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $124.48 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00066115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00153109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00220470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.05 or 0.07648549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,582.33 or 0.99955675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.48 or 0.00971765 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,961,101 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

