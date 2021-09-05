Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells $125,000.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dario Calogero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.

Shares of KLR opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaleyra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $2,557,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $2,883,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

