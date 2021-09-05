Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Up to $11.58

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $12.18. Kaltura shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.