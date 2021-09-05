Katalyo Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $158,805.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00160156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00228610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.45 or 0.07839271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,305.52 or 1.00130472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.24 or 0.00987747 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

