Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.75, for a total transaction of $23,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $23,766.25.

On Thursday, July 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.47, for a total transaction of $23,933.75.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $23,545.00.

PNC stock opened at $191.52 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 256,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.