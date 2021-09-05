Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KIN remained flat at $$9.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 178,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,800. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 785.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 626,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11,801.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,751,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,735 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.