Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

