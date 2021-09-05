KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,691,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

