Kryptomon (KMON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $575,439.00

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Kryptomon has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $575,439.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00208321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.48 or 0.07905777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.72 or 1.00255953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00986833 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,693,305 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars.

