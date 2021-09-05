Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

V stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.