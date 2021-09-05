Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 313 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $344.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

