Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $610.71. 1,030,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $615.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

