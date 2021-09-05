Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

LEA opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.