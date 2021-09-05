Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Invests $936,000 in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTB. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,892,000.

IMTB opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $52.58.

