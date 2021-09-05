Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases New Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,123,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 10.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16.

