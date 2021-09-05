Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $733.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,232,477 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

