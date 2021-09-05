Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FINMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FINMY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.09. 1,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

