Level Four Financial LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.29. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

