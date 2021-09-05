Level Four Financial LLC Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.17. 244,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

