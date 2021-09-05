Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 2.6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares were down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 348,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $700.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,437,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,337. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 57,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.