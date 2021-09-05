Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

LCTX stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,662 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

