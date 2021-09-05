LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 272,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.