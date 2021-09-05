LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

LNSPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of LondonMetric Property from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

