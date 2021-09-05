Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LBPH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Longboard Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,230,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

