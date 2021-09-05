Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,156 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

