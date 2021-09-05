Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at $588,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 39.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.66 per share, with a total value of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,203.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $432.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.