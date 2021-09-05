Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

