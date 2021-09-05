Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,703 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alarm.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

ALRM stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,900 shares of company stock worth $3,895,614 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

