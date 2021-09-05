Loser Coin Hits Market Cap of $6.08 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $6.08 million and $465,274.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00153105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00231274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.61 or 0.07766454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,616.47 or 1.00053897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00974354 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

