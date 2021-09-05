MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 80.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 143.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at $19.66 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 327.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAG. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

