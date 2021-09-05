Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 4,854 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 166.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 35,613 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

