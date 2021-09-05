Magnetar Financial LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

