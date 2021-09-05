Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

