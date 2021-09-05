Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

