Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 64,480 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 544.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

