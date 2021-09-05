Magnetar Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,304.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,286.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

