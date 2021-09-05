Maj Invest Holding A S Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,738,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,328,904 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in General Motors were worth $102,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.82. 9,937,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,740,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.