Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

MFI opened at C$27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.50. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$23.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.46.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.