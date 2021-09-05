Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $219,356.46 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $219,356.46 and approximately $112,299.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.44 or 0.07609803 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00139923 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

