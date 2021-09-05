Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $416.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,493. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

