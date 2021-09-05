Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 2.9%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.03. 2,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,771,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.