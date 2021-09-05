Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

