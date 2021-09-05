McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires Shares of 605 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.31. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.