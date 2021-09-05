McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 360 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 64.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $81,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $221,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth $313,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

NASDAQ TA opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $626.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

