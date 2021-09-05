McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.62. The company has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

