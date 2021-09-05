McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,931,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,839,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,444,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,331,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.