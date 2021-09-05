McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,095,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $206.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.65.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

